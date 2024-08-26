Promotion of Ramayana Trail Activities in Malaysia

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Kuala Lumpur hosted a fruitful engagement with the Malaysian Indian Tour & Travel Association (MITTA) recently.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Air Chief Marshal (Rtd.) Sumangala Dias met with MITTA representatives to explore avenues for promoting the Ramayana Trail tourism in Malaysia, MITTA, which encompasses over 200 Indian-Malaysian travel and tour agencies, plays a pivotal role in advancing outbound and inbound tourism, with a particular focus on Tamil-speaking travelers. This meeting was built upon discussions previously initiated with the Kuala Lumpur Selangor Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KLSICCI) in July 2024.

High Commissioner Dias highlighted the growing potential for tourism between Sri Lanka and Malaysia, noting that approximately 10,000 Malaysians visited Sri Lanka last year, while around 60,000 Sri Lankans traveled to Malaysia. This provides a unique opportunity to project Sri Lanka as an appealing tourist destination especially for Malaysian travelers of Indian origin, who have historical connections through the Ramayana epic.

During the meeting, a video documentary on the Ramayana Trail was screened, showcasing Sri Lanka's historical monuments and Hindu deities linked to the Ramayana. High Commissioner Dias requested MITTA’s support in promoting these tourism opportunities among Malaysian agencies and outbound travelers.

The President of MITTA, Dato' Aruldas expressed appreciation for the opportunity offered to explore the Ramayana Trail and affirmed MITTA’s commitment to disseminating necessary information within the Indian-Malaysian travel community.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka is dedicated to fostering the ongoing development of trade, investments, and tourism between Sri Lanka and Malaysia and looks forward to strengthening its collaboration with MITTA to achieve these objectives.