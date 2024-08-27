INS Mumbai arrives in Colombo

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mumbai arrived at the port of Colombo on a formal visit yesterday morning.(26) The visiting ship was welcomed by the Sri Lanka Navy in compliance with naval traditions.

INS Mumbai is a 163-metre-long Destroyer which is manned by a crew of 410. The ship is commanded by Captain Sandeep Kumar. He called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters today.

During the ship’s stay in Colombo, its crew members will visit some of the tourist attractions of the country. Meanwhile, a briefing on the operational functions of the ship will be conducted aboard INS Mumbai for Sri Lanka Navy personnel.

On her departure on 29th August, INS Mumbai is set to engage in a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with a Sri Lanka Navy ship off the coast of Colombo.