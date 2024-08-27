The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan donates a collection of books

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jordan gifted a collection of English books to Abdul Hameed Shoman Public Library in Amman recently.The project was funded by the Government of Sri Lanka through the Bank of Ceylon for the second time.

During the event the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Jordan, J.A.D.S. Priyangika Wijegunasekara highlighted the importance of the occasion, and suggested creating a special corner at the library to house the Sri Lankan books.

She further stated that this gesture facilitates cultural cooperation between the two countries and a channel for various stakeholders in the field of academics to better understand the history, culture, society, and values of the people of Sri Lanka. Moreover, she remarked that the donated books which are written by renowned Sri Lankan writers will add immense value to the library.

The Director of the library, Valantina Qusaisieh, recorded his appreciation for providing a collection of books and emphasized the importance of further strengthening cultural ties between the two countries through the exchange of publications.

The ceremony was attended by staff members of the library and the Embassy, along with representatives from the Bank of Ceylon in Jordan.

Established in 1986, the Abdul Hameed Shoman Public library was Jordan’s first fully equipped and computerized public library, providing a wide range of traditional and innovative resources for researchers and the general public.