Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda appointed as Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy

Hon. Ranil Wickremesinghe, the President and Commander - in - Chief of the Armed Forces of Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka appointed Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda as the Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Navy with effect from 16th August 2024. The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera formally handed over the letter of appointment in this regard to Rear Admiral Banagoda at the Navy Headquarters yesterday and expressed his best wishes.

Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda is a distinguished old boy of S. Thomas' College, Bandarawela. He joined the Sri Lanka Navy in 1989 as an Officer Cadet of 19th intake, in the Executive branch. On successful completion of his basic training from the Naval and Maritime Academy, Trincomalee, he was commissioned as a Sub Lieutenant in 1991. The senior officer completed his Sub Lieutenant Technical Course at the Naval and Maritime Academy in 1993 and specialized in Anti-Submarine Warfare from Indian Naval Ship Venduruthy in 2000. Advancing steadily in his professional journey, the senior officer reached the rank of Rear Admiral on 04th May 2022.

He completed the Staff Course at the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh in 2009 and earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Human Resource Management from the Open University of Sri Lanka in 2015. Furthermore, he obtained a Master’s Degree in Maritime Policy from the University of Wollongong, Australia, in 2019 and attended the National Defence Course in National Security and Strategic Studies at the National Defence University, Colombo in 2021.

In recognition of his noble service rendered to the motherland, Rear Admiral Banagoda has been bestowed Rana Sura Padakkama for his gallantry. Moreover, he has also been awarded the Uththama Sewa Padakkama (USP), for his unblemished character and devotion to the duty.

Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda has had the privilege of commanding various Fast Attack Craft, Ships and Establishments in the Sri Lanka Navy. Among some of the other appointments he held; Director Naval Training, Commander Southeastern Naval Area, Commander North Central Naval Area and Commander Northern Naval Area stood prominent. Prior to being appointed as Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Navy, he was discharging duties as Commander Eastern Naval Area.

Rear Admiral Kanchana Banagoda is married to Mrs Anusha Banagoda and they are blessed with a daughter Amavi and a son Himeth.