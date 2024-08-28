Weather Forecast

Several spells of showers may occur in Northern province and several spells of light showers may occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Fairly strong winds about (30-40) kmph can be expected at times over Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 06th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest places of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (28) at about 12.11 noon are Delf Island, Pooneryn, Thadduvankoddi and Chundikkulam.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.