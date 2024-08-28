A suspect with 650 mobile phones held in Karamba, Puttalam

A combined search operation by the Sri Lanka Navy and Sri Lanka Police at the roadblock in the Karamba area of Puttalam on 27 th August 2024, led to the arrest of a suspect found in possession of 650 mobile phones, suspected to have been smuggled. The arrest was made when the suspect was transferring the devices by a cab.

Upon receiving information, naval personnel from SLNS Thambapanni in the Northwestern Naval Command, in collaboration with Norochcholai Police, conducted this search operation at the Karamba roadblock. During the search, they uncovered 650 mobile phones suspected of being illegally brought into the country in violation of customs regulations. Accordingly, the suspect, along with the devices and the cab, was taken into custody.

The suspect held in this operation was identified as a resident of Kekirawa, aged 52. The suspect along with 650 mobile phones and the cab was handed over to the Norochcholai Police for onward legal action.