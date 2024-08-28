A suspect with 650 mobile phones held in Karamba, Puttalam

Upon receiving information, naval personnel from SLNS Thambapanni in the Northwestern Naval Command, in collaboration with Norochcholai Police, conducted this search operation at the Karamba roadblock. During the search, they uncovered 650 mobile phones suspected of being illegally brought into the country in violation of customs regulations. Accordingly, the suspect, along with the devices and the cab, was taken into custody.
The suspect held in this operation was identified as a resident of Kekirawa, aged 52. The suspect along with 650 mobile phones and the cab was handed over to the Norochcholai Police for onward legal action.