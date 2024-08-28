National Packaging Center and NIPHM Launch Training Program to Help Entrepreneurs Reduce Post-Harvest Losses

A training session addressing the critical issue of post-harvest losses through innovative packaging techniques was recently held at the Export Development Board (EDB). Organized in collaboration with the National Packaging Center (NPC) and the National Institute of Post-Harvest Management (NIPHM), the event attracted around 50 entrepreneurs with export potential.

The session featured insightful lectures by Mr. W.M.C.B. Wasala, Chief Research Officer at NIPHM, and Ms. Amanda Weerasinghe, Research Officer at NIPHM. Key topics such as the causes of post-harvest losses, the vital role of post-harvest technology, and the application of modern techniques to minimize these losses were discussed. Participants also learned about the importance of proper packaging, selecting of the most effective methods, and selecting the right materials to prevent product degradation.etc…

Further, the National Post-Harvest Management Institute provided tailored solutions on appropriate packaging methods for the export-potential entrepreneurs participated in the program. In addition, MACBERTAN Company conducted a practical demonstration on packaging techniques.

In Sri Lanka, post-harvest losses are significant, affecting 20%-30% of vegetables and 15%-20% of fruits. To combat this issue, the National Packaging Center is advancing innovative packaging solutions using locally sourced materials. These efforts not only reduce agricultural losses but also enhance the value of export products, benefiting the broader economy.

Established last year within the EDB, the National Packaging Center has become a central hub for packaging development projects. It supports a wide range of stakeholders, including exporters, manufacturers, designers, SMEs, women entrepreneurs, students, and research institutions. By fostering collaboration with government bodies and other partners, the center plays a vital role in advancing Sri Lanka’s packaging industry and supporting sustainable growth in the agricultural export sector.