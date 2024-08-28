Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand Considers Thai Expertise to Boost Sri Lanka’s Agricultural Sector

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand Wijayanthi Edirisinghe held a fruitful interaction with representatives of the Sri Lankan company New Frontiers (Pvt.) Ltd. on 23 August 2024, with a view to obtaining Thai expertise to boost Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector.

Discussions held at the meeting were centered on initiating collaborations between the Company and Thai experts, particularly the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research, to improve Sri Lanka’s agricultural sector.

New Frontiers (Pvt.) Ltd., is a leading exporter of fruits and vegetables in Sri Lanka that has ventured into fruit and vegetable processing, The Company aims to add value to its products as part of its ongoing efforts to minimize post-harvest losses and enhance the competitiveness of Sri Lankan exports.

Proposed collaborations with Thai experts and Sri Lankan exporters are expected to improve the quality and sustainability of Sri Lankan exports, create new opportunities for global market access, and ensure Sri Lanka’s competitiveness in the international agricultural trade.