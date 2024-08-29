Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand interacts with the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand Wijayanthi Edirisinghe last week held discussions with the Executive Committee of the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce to explore avenues to further enhance bilateral trade and economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

During the meeting, Ambassador Edirisinghe emphasized the strong and longstanding ties between the two nations, highlighting the potential for further increasing collaboration in key sectors such as trade, investments and tourism. She discussed the importance of leveraging the Chamber’s role in facilitating business partnerships and fostering greater economic integration between Sri Lankan and Thai enterprises.

The President of the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce Akram Saroof expressed his interest in deepening economic relations and discussed various initiatives that the Chamber is undertaking to support business activities between the two countries.

During the interaction, an overview of the economic relations between Sri Lanka and Thailand and the Sri Lanka-Thailand Free Trade Agreement was presented by Counsellor (Commercial) Vireshika Bandara to the Executive Committee of the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce. The meeting was attended by the First Secretary/Head of Chancery A.W.S. Samanmali and Attaché Anjana Ileperuma from the Mission.

The meeting concluded with a mutual agreement to work collaboratively towards achieving shared goals and to organize future events that will further enhance economic ties between the two countries. Both the Embassy and the Chamber acknowledged the importance of sustained dialogue and cooperation in advancing growth and prosperity.