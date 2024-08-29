August 29, 2024
    August 29, 2024
    HC Santosh Jha handed over 1st payment for Hybrid Power Projects

    HC Santosh Jha handed over 1st payment for Hybrid Power Projects in Delft, Nainativu and Analaitivu islands to Secretary, Ministry of Power and Energy, Dr Sulakshana Jayawardena and Chairman, Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority (SLSEA).


    The project, aimed at addressing energy needs of the people of the 3 islands which are not connected to the national grid, is being implemented under Indian grant assistance of USD 11 million.

