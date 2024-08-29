INS Mumbai departs island concluding formal visit

The Indian Naval Ship (INS) Mumbai which arrived in Sri Lanka on 26 th August 2024, departed the island today (29 th August), on successful completion of her formal visit. The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ship at the Colombo port, following naval traditions.

On her departure, INS Mumbai engaged in a successful Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS Gajabahu. The PASSEX involved training exercises in communication and tactical maneuvering, concluding with the traditional cheer ship salute.

During the ship’s stay in Colombo, the crew members took time off to visit some of the tourist attractions in the country. In addition, they took part in several programmes which had been organized to promote camaraderie between the two navies. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Navy personnel participated in briefings focused on the ship's armaments.

Foreign naval ships making port calls are essential for promoting collaboration among naval forces and consolidating diplomatic relations. These visits not only support naval exercises and training activities but also enable the sharing of knowledge and information regarding distinctive maritime environments. This exchange proves especially advantageous in tackling common maritime challenges.