Ambassador Wijayanthi Edirisinghe attends Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) Board of Trustees Meeting

The newly appointed Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to Thailand Wijayanthi Edirisinghe attended her first Board of Trustees Meeting and Presidential Handover Ceremony at the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) in Bangkok on 22 August 2024. The President and the Board of Trustees of AIT warmly welcomed the Ambassador.

The Board of Trustees Meeting fostered discussions on the strategic direction and future initiatives of the Institute. Ambassador Edirisinghe, known for her commitment to advancing educational collaboration and international development, provided valuable insights during the discussions. She emphasized the importance of educational institutions like AIT in bridging cultural and intellectual gaps, and expressed her eagerness to initiate collaborative projects that would benefit both Sri Lanka and AIT.

The Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Bangkok A. W. S. Samanmali also attended the Meeting with Ambassador Edirisinghe.

Established in 1959, AIT is a leading international University based in Thailand that has collaborated with the Sri Lankan education sector on multiple platforms. These collaborative measures include MoUs with the Ministry of Higher Education, University Grants Commission and the University of Vocational Technology of Sri Lanka, as well as the granting of more than 20 scholarships for Sri Lankan students annually. Sri Lanka has been one of the members of the AIT Board of Trustees since year 1977.