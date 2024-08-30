Cricket tournament in Lebanon

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Lebanon Kapila Jayaweera attended a cricket tournament in Beirut as a distinguished guest. He graced the occasion at the invitation of the “Think Positive” association, which is an organization of the Sri Lankan community in Beirut. The tournament took place at the St. Joseph church ground recently.

During his remarks, the Ambassador appreciated the unity demonstrated by the Sri Lankan community in Beirut. He further highlighted their commitment in organizing various cultural, social and sports events.

Nearly 600 Sri Lankans and 20 teams including the team “Eleven Friends of Pakistani-Indian Combined Team” participated in the friendly tournament. The Men’s Trophy of the tournament was won by “Eleven Friends of Pakistani-Indian Combined Team”, while the team “Red Rose” won the Women’s Trophy.

The event was highly praised by the Sri Lankan community for it provided them with an open opportunity to participate in a friendly cricket tournament and strengthen bonds within the group.