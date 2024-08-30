President Ranil Wickremesinghe Meets Record-Breaking Traveller Shahmy Shaheed

Shahmy Shaheed, a young man from Beruwala who made headlines by walking 1,500 kilometers around Sri Lanka in just 45 days, was honoured on (28) by President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the President’s official residence in Colombo.

Shahmy’s remarkable journey began in his hometown of Beruwala, taking him through a series of major cities and picturesque locations across the island, including Ambalangoda, Ranna, Mirissa, Hambantota, Wellawaya, Monaragala, Siyambalanduwa, Pottuvil, Nilaveli, Mulathivu, Paranthan, Point Pedro, Chunnakkam, Mannar, Medawachchiya, Anuradhapura, Puttalam, Marawila, Negombo and Colombo, before concluding in Beruwala. His trek aimed to showcase the peace and safety of Sri Lanka, encouraging both locals and foreigners to explore the country without hesitation.

Throughout his journey, Shahmy leveraged social media to share his experiences, effectively promoting lesser-known tourist spots and drawing attention to Sri Lanka’s rich cultural and natural heritage. His efforts have not only highlighted the country’s beauty but also provided a significant boost to its tourism industry.

During their meeting, President Wickremesinghe commended Shahmy for his dedication and the positive impact of his journey. The President presented Shahmy with a special commemorative gift and expressed his intention to involve Shahmy in future initiatives aimed at further enhancing Sri Lanka’s tourism sector.

Shahmy’s achievement serves as an inspiring example of how individual efforts can contribute to national pride and economic growth, particularly in the tourism industry.