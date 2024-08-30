The trio of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships; "HE FEI", "WUZHISHAN" and "QILIANSHAN" which arrived in Sri Lanka on 26th August 2024, departed the island on 29th , on successful completion of their formal visit. The Sri Lanka Navy bade customary farewell to the departing ships at the Colombo port, following naval traditions.

As they departed, the warships successfully conducted a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with SLNS Vijayabahu. This exercise included training in communication and tactical manoeuvers, and culminated with the traditional cheer ship salute.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officers of the trio of Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warships called on the Commander Western Naval Area, Rear Admiral Chinthaka Kumarasinghe at the Western Naval Command Headquarters on 26th August.

While the ships were in Colombo, the crew took the opportunity to explore some of the country's tourist attractions. They also participated in various programmes designed to foster camaraderie between the two navies. Moreover, Sri Lanka Navy personnel attended briefings on the operational functions of the visiting ships.

Port calls by foreign naval ships play a crucial role in fostering collaboration among naval forces and strengthening diplomatic ties. These visits facilitate joint naval exercises and training while also allowing for the exchange of knowledge and information on unique maritime environments. This exchange is particularly beneficial in addressing shared maritime challenges.