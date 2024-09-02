Saudi Minister of Education receives the Ambassador of Sri Lanka Ameer Ajwad

The Minister of Education of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Yousef bin Abdullah Al-Benyan received the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Saudi Arabia, Omar Lebbe Ameer Ajwad at the Ministry of Education in Riyadh recently.

Minister Yousef warmly welcomed Ambassador Ameer Ajwad to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In his remarks he emphasized the importance that the Saudi Vision 2030 places on the sectors of education, science, and technology, and underscored the potential for Sri Lanka for mutual cooperation with the country in these sectors.

Ambassador Ameer Ajwad stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for Scientific and Educational Cooperation between the two countries, which is currently being finalized, will further strengthen cooperation between the two countries in education, science and technology sectors in the future. He also recorded his appreciation for the scholarships granted by the Saudi Government to Sri Lankan students and expressed his willingness to explore further opportunities available in Saudi universities for Sri Lankan students. The Minister/Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Riyadh Mohamed Anas accompanied the Ambassador to the meeting.

Minister Yousef is the Chairperson of several Saudi organizations, including Board of Directors of Universities Affairs, Board of Directors of the University of Higher Education Fund and the Board of Directors of the Saudi Universities Sports Federation. He has served as the Vice Chairman and CEO of the Saudi Basic Industries Cooperation (SABIC), one of the world’s largest diversified petrochemicals manufacturers.