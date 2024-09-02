Navy takes hold of 345kg of smuggled Tendu leaves in separate operations

The Navy took hold of 345kg (wet weight) of smuggled Tendu leaves, during separate search operations conducted at the beach areas of Erambugodella and Kappaladi in Puttalam on 31 st August.

The operations were carried out by SLNS Vijaya under the Northwestern Naval Command, leading to the interception of smuggled Tendu leaves. Naval personnel recovered 04 sacks containing 169kg (wet weight) of Tendu leaves adrift near Erambugodella, and an additional 05 sacks weighing 176kg (wet weight) washed ashore at Kappaladi beach. In total, 345kg (wet weight) of smuggled Tendu leaves were seized during these operations.

It is believed that smugglers abandoned the Tendu leaf stocks, likely due to naval operations preventing them from bringing it into the country. The seized Tendu leaves are now securely held by the Navy, pending further legal action.