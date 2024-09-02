Over hundred Singaporeans receive degrees and diplomas in Buddhism from college affiliated to Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka

One hundred and three Singaporeans received their Master’s degrees, Bachelor’s degrees and diplomas in Buddhist Studies from the Buddhist and Pali College Singapore, which is an institute affiliated to the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka. The graduation ceremony was held at Mangala Vihara in Singapore recently.

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Senarath Dissanayake attended the event as a special guest. Degrees and diplomas were conferred by the Vice-Chancellor of the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka Ven. Prof. Neluwe Sumanawansa Thero. The Senior Assistant Registrar of the University Malka Hewavitharana was also present at the ceremony.

The gathering was addressed by the Vice-Chancellor of the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka Ven. Prof. Neluwe Sumanawansa Thero, the Principal of the Buddhist and Pali College of Singapore and the current Chief Incumbent of the Mangala Vihara Ven. Pupule Seelananda Thero, the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Singapore Senarath Dissanayake, the Chairman of Mangala Vihara Management Committee Dr. Lim Ah Swan, Chairman of the Old Pupils Association of Buddhist and Pali College Kovida Jebsons Chia, and also by Lim Aileng on behalf of the graduates and diplomats. Tokens of appreciation were presented to the teaching and administrative staffs of the Buddhist and Pali College, appreciating their service.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Singapore facilitates the administration of examinations of the Buddhist and Pali College Singapore in liaison with the Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka. The College in Singapore has offered diplomas, graduate, postgraduate, and doctoral degree level courses in Buddhism and Buddhist Studies for thirty years, and thousands of students have obtained their educational qualifications from the institute. The Buddhist and Pali University of Sri Lanka has 12 affiliated institutions around the world spreading the teachings of Buddha worldwide.