September 03, 2024
    September 03, 2024
    Public servants' salaries will increase by 24% to 50% from January 2025
    • Implementation of steps to double annual salary increments.
    • Effective from January 1, 2025, salaries will also be increased for employees of public corporations, boards, statutory bodies, universities, and the armed forces.

    The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the implementation of the recommendations from the Presidential Expert Committee, chaired by Udaya R. Seneviratne, appointed by President Ranil Wickremesinghe to investigate and address salary discrepancies in the government sector.

    Accordingly, commencing January 1, 2025, the basic salary for public service will be increased by at least 24% for the lowest ranks, with increases ranging from 24% to over 50% for all public service professionals.

    Specifically, the salary for the Grade III Office Employees’ Service will be increased by Rs.5, 450, the Grade II by Rs.8,760, the Grade I by Rs.10, 950, and the special grade by Rs.13, 980.

    The salary for Grade III Drivers’ Service will be increased by Rs.6, 960, the Grade II by Rs.9, 990, the Grade I by Rs.13, 020, and the special grade by Rs.16, 340.

    The salary for the Grade III Samurdhi Development Officers will be increased by Rs.8, 340, the Grade II by Rs.11, 690, and the Grade I by Rs.15, 685.

    The salary for the Grade III Management Service Officer/Management Assistants will be increased by Rs.10, 140, the Grade II by Rs.13, 490, and the Grade I by Rs.17, 550.

    The salary for the Grade III Development Officers will be increased by Rs.12, 710, the Grade II by Rs.17, 820, and the Grade I by Rs.25, 150.

    The salary for the Public Health Inspector and Public Health Midwives- Grade III will be increased by Rs.12, 885, the Grade II by Rs.17, 945, and the Grade I by Rs.25, 275.

    The salary for the Grade III Pharmacists’ and Radiographers’ services will be increased by Rs.13, 280, the Grade II by Rs.18, 310, and the Grade I by Rs.25, 720.

    The salary for the Grade III Nursing Officers will be increased by Rs.13, 725, the Grade II by Rs.18, 835, and the Grade I by Rs.26, 165.

    The salary for the Grade III Principal’s Service will be increased by Rs.23, 425, the Grade II by Rs.29, 935 and the Grade I by Rs.39, 595.

    National College of Education teachers in the Teaching Service will receive a salary increase of Rs.17, 480 rupees. A salary increase of Rs.19, 055 has been proposed for graduate teachers, Rs.20, 425 for the Grade II, and Rs.38, 020 for the Grade I.

    A Police Constable will receive a salary increase of Rs.10, 704. The salary increase for a Police Sergeant is Rs.13, 210. The salary of a Sub-Inspector will be increased by Rs.14, 050, the salary of an Inspector of Police will increase by Rs.18, 290, and the salary of a Chief Inspector will increase by Rs.23, 685.

    The salary for the Grade III of the Grama Niladhari will be increased by Rs.11, 340, the Grade II by Rs. 14, 690, and the Grade I by Rs.18, 750. The salary of an Administrative GN officer will increase by Rs.23, 575.

    The salary for Assistant Secretary, Assistant Director, Accountant, Assistant Divisional Secretary, and Assistant Commissioner will increase by Rs.28, 885. The starting salary for Deputy Director and Deputy Commissioner will increase by Rs43, 865. The salary for the posts of Divisional Secretary, Director, Commissioner, and Senior Assistant Secretary will increase by Rs.57, 545.

    The salary for Grade III doctors will increase by Rs.35, 560. The salary of the Grade II doctors will increase by Rs.39, 575. The salary of the Grade I doctors will increase by Rs.53, 075, and the salary of Additional Secretary and Specialist Doctor will increase by Rs.70, 200.

    Additionally, it has been recommended to double all salary increment values for government employees every year. Arrangements have also been made to implement these salary increases for public corporations, boards and statutory bodies, universities, and the armed forces from January 1, 2025.

