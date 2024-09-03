Hon. Karunarathna Paranawithanage sworn in as a Member of Parliament

Hon. Karunarathna Paranawithanage was sworn in as a member of the Ninth Parliament today (Sep. 03) before Hon. Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, the Speaker.

Following taking oaths/affirmation before the Speaker, he then signed the Member roll placed in front of the Secretary General of the Parliament Mrs. Kushani Rohanadeera.

Hon. Karunarathna Paranawithanage was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Hon. (Mrs.) Thalatha Athukorala, who was a Member of Parliament representing Samagi Jana Balawegaya in Ratnapura district.

Hon. Karunarathna Paranawithanage represented the United National Party as a Member of the Eighth Parliament. During that period, he served as a Deputy Minister in the Ministries of Media and Parliamentary Affairs, Skill Development and Vocational Training and Provincial Councils.