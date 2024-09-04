weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 06th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest places of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (04) are Kaluthara, Nivithigala, Kahawatta and Okanda about 12.09 noon.