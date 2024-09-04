Salary Increases for Tri-Forces Personnel Announced

According to the final report of the Presidential Expert Committee, which includes recommendations for raising public service salaries and allowances effective from January 1, 2025, the basic salaries of members serving in the three armed forces will also increase.

The salary for Grade III Private, Ordinary Seaman and Air Craftsman, will increase by Rs. 10,660, for Grade II by Rs. 10,960, and for Grade I by Rs. 11,260.

For positions such as Lance Corporal, Able Seaman, and Leading Air Craftsman, the basic salary will increase by Rs. 11,560 for Grade III, Rs. 11,860 for Grade II, and Rs. 12,160 for Grade I. The basic salary for the special grade in this category will increase by Rs. 12,460.

In the positions of Corporal, Leading Seaman, and Corporal, the basic salary will increase by Rs. 12,460 for Grade III, Rs. 12,760 for Grade II, and Rs. 13,130 for Grade I. The basic salary for the special grade of this service will increase by Rs. 13,500.

For the positions of Sergeant, Petty Officer, and Sergeant, the basic salary will increase by Rs. 13,500 for Grade III, Rs. 13,870 for Grade II, and Rs. 14,240 for Grade I. The basic salary for the special grade in this category will rise by Rs. 14,610.

For Staff Sergeant, Chief Petty Officer, and Flight Sergeant roles, the basic pay will be increased to Rs. 14,240 for Grade III, Rs. 14,610 for Grade II, and Rs. 15,105 for Grade I. The special grade’s basic salary will be raised to Rs. 15,600.

In the positions of Warrant Officer II, Fleet Chief Petty Officer, and Warrant Officer, the basic salary will increase by Rs. 16,095 for Grade III, Rs. 16,590 for Grade II, and Rs. 17,085 for Grade I. The basic salary for the special grade in this category will be increased to Rs. 17,580.

For Warrant Officer I, Master Chief Petty Officer and Master Warrant Officer positions, the salary will increase to Rs. 19,725 for Grade III, Rs. 20,385 for Grade II, and Rs. 21,045 for Grade I. The basic salary for the special grade in this category will rise to Rs. 21,705.

The basic salary for the Cadet position will be set at Rs. 13,500, for the Mid Shipman position at Rs. 13,870, and for the posts of 2nd Lieutenant (Cadet) and Pilot Officer (Cadet), the salary will increase to Rs. 19,725.

The basic salary for the position of Cadet Officer is Rs. 13,500, while for Middle Officer positions, it is Rs. 13,870. The basic pay for the posts of 2nd Lieutenant (Cadet) and Flight Officer (Cadet) is increased to Rs. 19,725.

For 2nd Lieutenant (Non-Cadet) and Pilot Officer (Non-Cadet) positions, the basic pay is set at Rs. 23,025. The basic pay for Lieutenant, Sub Lieutenant, and Flying Officer positions is Rs. 28,855, while the salary for the post of Quarter Master is Rs. 30,220. The basic pay for Captain, Lieutenant, and Flight Lieutenant positions is increased to Rs. 37,045.

The basic pay for the positions of Major, Lieutenant Commander, and Squadron Leader is raised to Rs. 42,505. For Lt. Colonel, Commander, and Wing Commander roles, the basic pay is increased to Rs. 44,175. The basic pay for the posts of Colonel, Captain, and Group Captain is set at Rs. 58,095.

The basic pay for the positions of Brigadier, Commodore, and Air Commodore is Rs. 62,555. For Major General, Rear Admiral, and Air Vice Marshal roles, the basic pay will be increased to Rs. 71,000.

The basic pay for Lieutenant General, Vice Admiral, and Air Marshal positions is set at Rs. 76,300, while for the highest ranks of General, Admiral, and Air Chief Marshal, the basic pay is Rs. 84,700.