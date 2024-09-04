Two Wave Rider IPCs built by Navy launched in Kalpitiya

The ceremony was held under the patronage of Commander Northwestern Naval Area, Rear Admiral Dhammika Wijewardana.
P 265 and P 266, built at the Naval Boat Building Yard within the Welisara Naval Complex, are designed for enhanced efficiency, speed, and extended sea operations. These craft aim to strengthen efforts against a wide range of smuggling activities and illegal fishing along Sri Lanka's Northwestern coast.
A group of officers and sailors from the Northwestern Naval Area were also present on the occasion.