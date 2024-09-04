Popular Korean Media Group JTBC TV Crew contribute to promote Sri Lanka

The group consisting of 8 members, recently arrived in Sri Lanka for a tour, in order to promote the main attractions, culture and cuisine of the country. They were warmly welcomed at the Bandaranaike International Airport on their arrival, by the TIC officials and Ms.Thanuja Muniweera , Deputy Director , Marketing (South Korea) of the Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau (SLTPB) and also received souvenirs, as a memoir of their visit. They also selected Sri Lanka this time in order to have a few picturesque shots of the Island, for their new reality programme, ‘’ ‘’Extreme Tour’ ’Which includes a popular Korean celebrity taking the audience on a tour of a new destination. It was launched recently and hopes to release their latest episode on Sri Lanka in September 2024. It was with this purpose they toured Sri Lanka and visited the best places to do the filming and get some stunning shots of the island.

They filmed different locations of Sri Lanka including Pidurangalla, Dambulla, Temple of tooth kandy, Haputhale and Madu Ganga. The filming took place from 12th August – 17th August 2024, supported by Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau, (SLTPB) in arranging and getting the necessary approvals for the filming locations. SLTPB understands the importance of promoting Sri Lanka to the Korean market and the support which the Sri Lankan Embassy in Seoul, South Korea was highly appreciative. Given the necessary recommendation, the JTBC media team was able to capture some beautiful views of Sri Lanka to create a successful documentary.

JTBC is Koreas leading TV channel which was founded in 1963, and has gained worldwide recognition, producing programmes such as ‘’Newsroom ‘’ and ‘’Morning and Crime chief’’. Their other programmes include ‘’Agency ‘’,’’Shin Divorce Lawyer ‘’ ‘’Dr. Cha’’, ‘’King the Land ‘’ ‘’Behind your touch ‘’ and many more. It’s interesting variety of programmes have attracted the Korean Audience, therefore building a strong fan base and a large number of followers. It has a vivid variety of programmes , such as sports , Business, Tourism , Culture ,News and Entertainment , and caters to various audiences both young and old alike. This promotional effort done by the JTBC media group and SLTPB will convey Sri Lanka’s uniqueness as a travel destination across the world and attract more Korean tourists to the country.