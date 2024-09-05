Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) discusses Tourism cooperation with Sri Lanka High Commission

The High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to Dhaka Dharmapala Weerakkody held a productive meeting with the members of the Board of Directors of the Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) recently at the High Commission premises.

Commencing the meeting, TOAB President Md. Rafeuzzaman stated that established in 1992, TOAB is the largest trade body representing the tourism sector of Bangladesh. The Association was recognized as a trade organization by the Ministry of Commerce of Bangladesh in 2002. Currently, TOAB has 751 active members, most of whom are outbound tour operators. Additionally, Md. Rafeuzzaman explained that, as a Bangladesh tour operator, they have a special focus on Sri Lanka, given the strong cultural and historical ties between the two countries.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Dharmapala Weerakkody highlighted the significance of Bangladesh as a key market for the Sri Lankan tourism industry. According to 2023 statistics, a total of 17,846 Bangladeshi travelers visited Sri Lanka, marking the highest number of arrivals from Bangladesh in the past decade. The High Commissioner predicted that by the end of 2024, the number of Bangladeshi tourists visiting Sri Lanka could exceed 30,000. He further noted that this growth has been facilitated by regular flights operated between Colombo and Dhaka by SriLankan Airlines and the recently launched FitsAir. Additionally, the High Commissioner emphasized the potential for promoting two-way tourism between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka by capitalizing on the close cultural linkages and people-to-people contacts.

During the discussion, both the High Commissioner and the President of TOAB agreed to explore the possibility of jointly organizing Sri Lanka Tourism Promotional Roadshows in Bangladesh. Sri Lanka's active participation in the Bangladesh Travel and Tourism Fair (BTTF) 2025, which has been scheduled for October 2025, was also discussed.