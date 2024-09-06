Weather Forecast

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (35-45) kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

The sun is going to be directly over the latitudes of Sri Lanka during 28th of August to 06th of September due to its apparent southward relative motion. The nearest places of Sri Lanka over which the sun is overhead today (06) are Hikkaduwa, Walasmulla and Hambantota about 12.08 noon.