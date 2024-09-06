Asia Pacific Retailers’ Convention and Exhibition 2024

The anticipated Asia Pacific Retailers Conference and Exhibition (APRCE) 2024 began on the 4 th of September at the Shangri La Hotel, Colombo with a riveting welcome ceremony bringing together top leaders and innovators in the retail industry. This event organized by the Sri Lanka Retailers’ Association together with the Federation of Asia Pacific Retailers’ Associations (FAPRA), also includes a knowledge forum, exhibition and B2B network sessions, which will continue on the 5 th and 6 th of September at BMICH. Under the theme "Redefining Retail in APAC: From Transactions to Transformation," the conference will explore how the retail landscape is evolving from simple transactions to a transformative force that impacts society, culture, and the economy.

Retail as an industry contributes to 14% of the GDP and 15% of the workforce and is growing. APRCE 2024 is poised to play a pivotal role in orchestrating initial discussions around investments, connecting local vendors with international retailers and sharing knowledge and experience to drive retail as a key driver of the economy.

With over 350 foreign delegates, this year's theme captures the essence of a paradigm shift in retail, highlighting how the industry can catalyse positive change. During the sessions, participants will discuss and explore case studies demonstrating how retail can drive community development, inclusivity, and sustainability. The focus will be on innovative strategies that showcase retail's potential to create lasting, positive effects on both business success and societal well-being.

The Conference will host an impressive lineup of speakers, with senior representatives of the Asian Development Bank, McKinsey and Company, Euromonitor International, Alliance Technologies, Salesforce India, Sertis, Landmark Group, Seven-Eleven Japan, Whippet – London and Melbourne, AEON Vietnam, Tata starquick.com, India, Bigbasket, Easyhome New Retail Group Corporation, Oriental Coffee International Sdn Bhd, Dialog Axiata, Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company, Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores, and Dmall International Business.

Dignitaries from APAC included Mr.Roy Mandey, Chairman of FAPRA, Mr.Ming Jiang, Deputy Chair FAPRA and Chairman of China General Chamber of Commerce, Mr.Murali Prakash, Deputy Chair FAPRA Convener of APRCE 2024 & HOD -FAPRA Sri Lanka, Mr. Charitha Subasinghe, President – Sri Lanka Retailers’ Association and Mr.Hirofumi Nomoto, FAPRA Executive Committee Member, Chairman Japan Retailers’ Association and Chair of APRCE 2026 Special Advisor, Japan Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Chairman of Board & Representative Director, Tokyu Corporation among others.