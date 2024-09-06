Ambassador Priyangika Dharmasena presents credentials to the President of Poland

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Poland, Priyangika Dharmasena presented the Letters of Credence to the President of the Republic of Poland Andrzej Duda at the Belvedere Palace in Warsaw .recently.

The Presentation of Credentials was followed by a conversation with President Duda during which the Ambassador conveyed the warm wishes of the President of Sri Lanka to the President of Poland.

Referring to the existing cordial bilateral relations, President Duda emphasized the need to further enhance relations for mutual benefit, including in the areas of trade, tourism, investment and agriculture. Further, he assured the Polish Government’s support for such endeavors.

Ambassador Dharmasena recalled the recent official visit of Foreign Minister Ali Sabry to Poland, and highlighted the fruitful discussions the Minister had had with his counterpart, the Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, further advancing bilateral relations including in the economic, social, and cultural spheres. She also invited Polish investment in areas including Agriculture, ICT, hospitality and manufacturing, and recognized the potential for further increasing tourism through direct air connectivity and regular flights.

Prior to her appointment in Warsaw, Ambassador Dharmasena served as the Director General of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) Division, and the Director General of the East Asia Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. She has also served as Sri Lanka’s Consul General in Guangzhou, China and held other diplomatic positions at the Sri Lanka Missions in South Korea, Norway, and the United Kingdom. Ambassador Dharmasena has been a career diplomat with a service of 26 years in the Sri Lanka Foreign Service. She is a graduate from the University of Peradeniya, Sri Lanka and a past pupil of the Ladies College, Colombo 07.