September 06, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Four New Court of Appeal Judges Sworn In Before the President Featured

    September 06, 2024
    Four New Court of Appeal Judges Sworn In Before the President

    Four new judges were sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (06).

    The newly appointed Court of Appeal judges are High Court Judges K.M.G.H. Kulatunga, D. Thotawatta, and R.A. Ranaraja, along with former Senior Deputy Solicitor General M.C.L.B. Gopallava. These appointments are effective from today (06), as per Article 107 of the Constitution.

    Additionally, President Wickremesinghe appointed Mr. Anura Vidanagamage as the Governor of Uva Province, effective immediately. Mr. Vidanagamage also took his oath of office this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat. President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, was present at both ceremonies.

    « President Opens “The Mall” Duty-Free Shopping Complex in Colombo Port City Record-Breaking Customs Revenue: Rs.1000 Billion Achieved »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya