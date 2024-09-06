Four New Court of Appeal Judges Sworn In Before the President

Four new judges were sworn in at the Presidential Secretariat by President Ranil Wickremesinghe today (06).

The newly appointed Court of Appeal judges are High Court Judges K.M.G.H. Kulatunga, D. Thotawatta, and R.A. Ranaraja, along with former Senior Deputy Solicitor General M.C.L.B. Gopallava. These appointments are effective from today (06), as per Article 107 of the Constitution.

Additionally, President Wickremesinghe appointed Mr. Anura Vidanagamage as the Governor of Uva Province, effective immediately. Mr. Vidanagamage also took his oath of office this afternoon at the Presidential Secretariat. President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake, was present at both ceremonies.