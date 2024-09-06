Record-Breaking Customs Revenue: Rs.1000 Billion Achieved

For the first time in history, Sri Lanka Customs has achieved record revenue of Rs.1, 000 billion (Rs. 01trillion) during the first eight months of this year, thanks to the opportunity given to the administrative authority and officials to operate independently without external interference.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has set a revenue target of Rs.1, 534 billion for 2024. With the Rs.1, 000 billion targets already met within the first eight months, Director General of Customs Sarath Nonis is confident that the annual target can be achieved within the next four months of the year.

Director General Nonis notes that the previous highest revenue record was Rs.975 billion in 2023. He also points out that typically, 25%-30% of total customs revenue comes from car imports, but this figure has dropped below 6% due to restrictions on car imports in both years.

This achievement is attributed to the guidance and support of President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his role as Minister of Financial Economic Stabilization and National Policy, as well as the leadership and contributions of State Ministers Ranjith Siyambalapitiya and Shehan Semasinghe. The Director General also credits the department’s success to its independence and the new operational methods and technical processes implemented over the past two years.

He added that over the past two years, the Department of Customs has implemented many positive changes, enabling officers to streamline operations through new methods and advanced technical processes.

Director General Sarath Nonis highlighted that the dedication of the entire customs staff has been instrumental in combating fraud, corruption, and smuggling.

The department continues to enhance its administrative activities under an annual action plan, ensuring regular transfers and updates to customs procedures and quality improvements.