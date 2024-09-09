President Affirms Protection of Religious Rights under the Constitution

At the Graduation and Ordination Ceremony of the Apostolic Diocese of Ceylon held at the BMICH recently, President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of religious rights and unity and highlighted the progress made by religious communities in Sri Lanka and discussed the challenges and opportunities facing them in the digital and technological age.

In his address, President Wickremesinghe began by extending his congratulations to Rt. Rev. Dr. Kirby de Lanerolle on his new role as General Secretary of the International Independent Apostolic Diocesan Synod (IIADS). He commended Rt. Rev. Dr. Kirby de Lanerolle and the Apostolic Diocese for their significant contributions to the Ministry of Reconciliation over the past decade.

Acknowledging the broader socio-economic context, President Wickremesinghe emphasized the importance of addressing basic needs before focusing on religious matters. “It is always said, you must look after the stomach before you can look after anything else. You have to first feed the people, and then think of the religion,” he stated.

The President lauded the achievements of the Christian community in Sri Lanka, noting that the teachings of Jesus Christ have resonated in the country for centuries. He also stressed the importance of upholding the freedom of worship and the need for religious facilities to be accessible to all denominations.

Reflecting on the current political landscape, President Wickremesinghe pointed out that recent elections are less influenced by racial or religious factors, focusing instead on economic issues. He expressed hope that this trend would continue, keeping religion separate from governance and ensuring a fair approach to all religious communities.

Addressing the future of religious practice, President Wickremesinghe highlighted two major challenges: the impact of the digital age and artificial intelligence on organized religion. He noted that technology, such as the printing press invented by Gutenberg, has historically played a crucial role in spreading religious teachings. However, the rise of digital platforms and AI presents new questions for religious institutions.

“Now we are coming into a new age where even organized religions will have a question mark,” the President said. He urged religious leaders to adapt and consider how technology and AI will affect religious doctrines and practices.

President Wickremesinghe also spoke about the importance of providing psychological guidance, particularly to young people who are increasingly influenced by digital media. He highlighted recent troubling incidents involving youth and emphasized the need for religious and community leaders to address these issues.

“In this coming period, it’s best that everyone gets together and considers this problem,” he urged. “The guidance we provide must be adaptable to the evolving world, focusing on the needs of all individuals, regardless of their religious background.”

The President concluded his address by reiterating the government’s commitment to supporting all religions in Sri Lanka, in accordance with the Constitution. He called for continued cooperation between religious groups to tackle the challenges of the modern age and to ensure that spiritual guidance remains relevant and effective.

The ceremony, attended by Rt. Rev. Dr. Kirby de Lanerolle, the Governor of the Western Province and distinguished guests highlighted the ongoing efforts of the Apostolic Diocese in fostering reconciliation and unity within Sri Lanka’s diverse religious landscape.

Meanwhile, President’s Chief of Staff and Senior Advisor on National Security Sagala Ratnayaka addressing the Graduation and Ordination Ceremony of the Apostolic Diocese of Ceylon, focussed on Sri Lanka’s economic challenges and recovery. He emphasized that during the peak of the economic crisis, unity transcended social and economic divides, as people across the country faced similar hardships. He praised the President for taking responsibility during this difficult time and commended his calm, confident leadership.

Mr. Ratnayaka highlighted the country’s stabilization efforts, noting significant reforms such as the independence of the central bank, new public finance management laws, and the passing of a world-class anti-corruption bill. He emphasized the importance of transparency, with top officials declaring their assets online. He also pointed out improvements in the economy, including reduced inflation, a strengthened currency, and rising tourism.

Looking forward, Mr. Ratnayaka stressed the need for continued teamwork and staying on track to ensure future prosperity, particularly for future generations.