Embassy of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates welcomes the delegation from the Defense Service Command and Staff College of Sri Lanka

The Embassy of Sri Lanka to the United Arab Emirates welcomed a 35-member delegation from the Defense Service Command and Staff College of Sri Lanka (DSCSC) led by Major General D. K. S. K. Dolage USP psc on 04 September 2024. The reception took place at the Embassy premises in Abu Dhabi.

The Embassy facilitates a study tour for the members of the DSCSC from 2- 11 September 2024 in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the UAE, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries. The delegation’s itinerary includes a series of insightful visits to important locations such as Emirates Center for Strategic Studies and Research, Joint Command & Staff College (JCSC), International Center of Excellence for Countering Extremism and Violent Extremism and Tawazun Industrial Park. The study tour is specifically aimed at enhancing bilateral cooperation and understanding of advanced defense and strategic practices.

In addition, the Embassy has arranged visits to prominent cultural and architectural landmarks in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for the delegation. These visits are expected to provide the delegation with a comprehensive understanding of the UAE’s culture, heritage, and vision for the future.

The Embassy of Sri Lanka extends its sincere appreciation to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Defense of the UAE for their invaluable support in facilitating this important programme. Their collaboration has been crucial in delivering a successful and enriching experience to the Defense Service Command and Staff College of Sri Lanka.