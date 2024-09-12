Sri Lanka Embassy in Rome launches weekend consular services

Pursuant to requests from the Sri Lankan community in Italy to the Embassy to provide consular services on weekends, the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Rome launched its first trial weekend service on 08 th September 2024 from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.

The provision of weekend services is expected to facilitate Sri Lankans living in different provinces of the country and are therefore required to travel long distances to reach the Embassy in Rome. It also caters to the needs of those who are unable to visit the Embassy on weekdays.

On the day of the trial the Embassy was able to provide consular services to Sri Lankan citizens from Rome, as well as different parts of Italy, ranging from Northern cities of Bologna and Modena in Emilia-Romagna, to Florence in Tuscany in the South. The first consular service was an endorsement issued to a Sri Lankan lady from Modena, to whom the Ambassador-designate of Sri Lanka in Rome Satya Rodrigo symbolically handed over the endorsement document.

The Ambassador-designate spent some time interacting with members of the Sri Lankan community in Italy and enquired about the consular issues they face. He also asked for their suggestions to enhance the consular services rendered by the Embassy.

The Embassy, under its new “Help us to serve you better” initiative, will continue to be open for consular services on one Sunday a month. Accordingly, the next Sunday consular service will be on 13 October 2024 from 9.00 a.m. to 1.00 p.m.