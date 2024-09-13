Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45)kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills, Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.