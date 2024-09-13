Sri Lanka pavilion shines at the 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair

The Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka inaugurated the Sri Lanka Pavilion at the prestigious 70 th Bangkok Gems and Jewellery Fair recently. The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand, Vuttikrai Leewiraphan, officially inaugurated the Sri Lanka Pavilion, marking a significant milestone in the collaboration between Sri Lanka and Thailand in the gems and jewellery sector.

This year, the Sri Lanka Pavilion featured an impressive lineup of 35 leading Sri Lankan gem and jewellery companies, each showcasing a diverse array of exquisite products. The pavilion highlighted Sri Lanka’s status as a global leader in the gems and jewellery industry, renowned as a cradle of treasures for its precious, natural gemstones and one of the oldest source countries for Blue Sapphires.

The Permanent Secretary, Vuttikrai Leewiraphan commended Sri Lanka for its exceptional contributions to the gems and Jewellery sector and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between Sri Lanka and Thailand.

During the fair, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka, Wijayanthi Edirisinghe engaged in fruitful interactions with Sri Lankan exporters, providing them with a valuable opportunity for networking and discussing future collaborations.

The 70th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair which is being held from 09-13 September 2024 is one of Asia’s most renowned trade shows in the industry that serves as a vital platform for exhibitors and buyers from around the world. Sri Lanka’s participation in this event highlights the country’s strategic efforts to enhance its export potential and to attract new investments in the gems and jewellery sector.

The Director General of the Department of International Trade Promotion of Thailand Phusit Ratanakul Sereroengrit, Former Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce of Thailand and the Chairman of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand Nuntawan Sakuntanaga, Director General of the Gem and Jewelry Institute of Thailand Sumed Prasongpongchai, First Secretary/Head of Chancery of the Embassy of Sri Lanka A. W. S. Samanmali, and Counsellor (Commercial) of the Embassy Vireshika Bandara also attended the event. Representatives of the Thai-Sri Lanka Chamber of Commerce, Akram Saroof and M. Z. M. Feroze along with Sri Lankan exhibitors were also present.