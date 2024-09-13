Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand meets with President of Thai Travel Agents Association to strengthen tourism ties

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Thailand Wijayanthi Edirisinghe met with the President of the Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) Charoen Wangananont recently to discuss enhancing tourism collaboration between the two countries.

The discussions were centered on various opportunities to enhance tourism ties between the two nations. Ambassador Edirisinghe highlighted Sri Lanka’s rich cultural heritage, scenic landscapes and unique travel experiences, positioning the country as an attractive destination for Thai travelers.

Mr. Wangananont expressed his interest in collaborating with Sri Lanka to boost tourism and explore avenues for promotional campaigns. He also extended an invitation to Sri Lanka to participate in the Thai International Travel Fair (TITF) scheduled to be held from 16-19 January 2025, which is expected to draw a large number of exhibitors and visitors from across the region. Counsellor (Commercial) of the Embassy, Vireshika Bandara also attended the discussion.