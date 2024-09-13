September 13, 2024
    Dr. Seetha Arambepola Takes Oath as Minister of State for Women and Children’s Affairs Featured

    September 13, 2024
    Dr. Seetha Arambepola Takes Oath as Minister of State for Women and Children’s Affairs

    Dr. Seetha Arambepola, newly appointed as the Minister of State for Women and Children’s Affairs, took her oath of office this morning (13) before President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat.

    In addition to her new role, Dr. Arambepola will continue to serve as the Minister of State for Health.

    The ceremony was attended by the President’s Secretary, Mr. Saman Ekanayake.

