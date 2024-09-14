Delegation of Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) of Sri Lanka undertakes a study tour in Indonesia

The undergraduate students of the Defence Services Command and Staff College (DSCSC) of Sri Lanka successfully completed the ‘International Collaboration Study Visit’ in Indonesia from 02 to 11 September 2024, as part of their programme of study.

The 31-member delegation of officers from Sri Lanka Army, Navy, and Air Force along with three foreign officers studying at DSCSC Sapugaskanda Sri Lanka, was headed by Brigadier Kanchana Weerasekara, Chief Instructor of the Army Wing of the DSCSC.

During the visit, the delegation paid a courtesy call on the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Indonesia and ASEAN Admiral (Prof.) Jayanath Colombage at the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta on 03 September 2024. The Ambassador briefed the delegation on the history, economy and political landscape of Indonesia, while emphasizing the strong relations between the two countries.

The delegation visited Indonesian Armed Forces Headquarters (TNI), Coast Guard Headquarters, Staff College of Army (SESKOAD), Staff College of Navy (SESKOAL), Indonesian Aerospace Industry (PTDI), Indonesian Defence Industry PT PINDAD and Asia Africa Museum in Bandung, during their study tour.

The entire visit was facilitated and coordinated by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Jakarta and the Ministry of Defence of the Republic of Indonesia.