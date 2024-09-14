Delegation from Port City visits Doha strengthening Investment Ties

Marking a significant step toward fostering stronger business ties between Sri Lanka and Qatar to enhance investment opportunities, a special delegation from Port City, Sri Lanka visited key real estate companies in Doha recently. The delegation was facilitated by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Doha in collaboration with the Qatar -Sri Lanka Business Council.

The delegation was led by General Manager of Investment Promotion and Marketing Tian Zheng and Senior Manager of Investment Promotion and Marketing Asiri Peramunegegama. The visit aimed at promoting real estate investment opportunities in Sri Lanka’s landmark project, Port City Colombo, a vibrant international hub for commerce, finance, and tourism. The delegation engaged in high-level discussions with several leading real estate investment companies in Qatar to explore potential partnerships and investments in diverse sectors.

Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the State of Qatar Mohamed Mafaz Mohideen commenced this initiative, emphasizing the importance of strengthening economic ties between the two countries. The president of Qatar- Sri Lanka Business Council Jhon Prasad highlighted that Port City offers businesses seamless access to European, Asian, and global markets at highly competitive costs. The QSBC extended an invitation to real estate investors to explore exciting opportunities in the development of hotels, resorts, luxury villas, residential complexes, and high-rise commercial towers within Port City.

The discussions provided a platform to share insights on investment prospects in Port City Colombo, furthering Sri Lanka's ambition to attract global investors and create an innovative, future-ready business ecosystem.