Sri Lanka Embassy in Washington DC hosts a tourism promotional event

The Embassy of Sri Lanka in the United States, in collaboration with the International Club of DC, hosted a vibrant evening reception at the Embassy premises in Washington D.C recently. The event was held with the aim of promoting Sri Lanka as a key tourist and investment destination among US nationals, during the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere. Members of the Club and special invitees attended the event.

Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the United States Mahinda Samarasinghe, welcomed the guests and invited them to visit Sri Lanka and enjoy the rich plethora of attractions that Sri Lanka has to offer. He highlighted that the Sri Lankan cuisine, music, and dances that were on display in the evening further symbolize the vibrant diversity in Sri Lanka. The Ambassador adverted to the country’s multicultural, multilingual, multi-religious and multi-ethnic character, its over 2,500 year history, and added that its unique geographical features and wildlife provide tourists with a profound and memorable experience. The Ambassador stated that Sri Lanka and the United States have developed strong bilateral relations that predate official diplomatic relations established in 1948. He also emphasized that currently the two countries enjoy strong mutual assistance and a deep level of friendship.

As part of the event, the Embassy also organized an exhibition to display photographs of the key tourist attractions of the country and to screen tourism-oriented videos featuring pristine beaches and green mountain landscapes. The exhibition also highlighted various dimensions of Sri Lanka tourism ranging from adventure and wildlife tourism to wellness tourism and ancient cultural attractions.

A cultural recital was also conducted as part of the programme. The talents of “Serendib Dance Troupe” captivated the audience. Dances of both up-country and low-country styles depicting Sri Lanka’s rich traditional dance heritage were performed. The talents of the troupe of "Ceylon Bera" accompanied by instrumental music enthralled the crowd with the rhythms of Sri Lanka. A Bharathanatyam and Moksha dance performance representing the culture of the Tamil community performed by Achila Perera reflected on the vibrant diversity of the Sri Lankan culture.

The Embassy had made special arrangements for saxophonist D. I. Senarathne to perform live music while Sri Lankan singer Sanjaya Nivunhella sang live Sri Lankan songs adding further flavor to the event.

Attendees were treated to a sumptuous dinner buffet of authentic Sri Lankan cuisine enriched with the flavours of Ceylon spices. The local delicacies were prepared by a Sri Lankan chef at a live culinary station, with different types of fresh hoppers being the standout dish.

The company VoyagX Tour Blue USA, owned by a Sri Lankan-American offered tourism packages, which caught the interest and attention of the visitors who were excited to explore the possibilities of visiting Sri Lanka.

The Embassy made arrangements to serve all the visitors a sampling of freshly brewed hot and iced Ceylon tea sponsored by Basilur (Sri Lanka) and QTrade Teas & Herbs (California, USA) at a specially set up tea corner that enabled the visitors to enjoy different types of tea.

In his vote of thanks, the President of the International Club of DC Sanjaya Hettihewa thanked the Ambassador and staff for joining hands with their organization. The International Club of DC offers international cultural experiences including art, music, dance, and theatre as well as the opportunity to sample culinary delicacies from around the world with their diverse membership of over 47,000 professionals representing over 90 countries and partnerships with over 80 embassies in Washington DC to conduct concerts, festivals, galas, and receptions.