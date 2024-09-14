Captain Edward Henry Pedris Posthumously Pardoned after 109 Years by the President

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has posthumously pardoned Captain Diyunuge Edward Henry Pedris, who was executed 109 years ago following an unjust trial under British colonial rule.

The pardon was granted in accordance with the powers vested in the President under Article 33(h) of the Constitution and was officially announced through a special gazette issued on September 12, 2024.

Captain Pedris, a respected military officer and social activist, was wrongfully put to death on July 7, 1915, following a court-martial that was convened by a proclamation from the then Governor of Ceylon, Robert Chalmers, on June 25, 1915.

His execution was part of a series of repressive actions by the colonial administration during the 1915 riots, where he was falsely accused of inciting racial violence.

Born on August 16, 1888, in Galle, Captain Pedris held the rank of Captain in the Ceylon Defense Force and served in the Colombo City Guard Force.

Beyond his military service, he was a notable social figure in Ceylon during British rule. His execution by the British authorities remains one of the most controversial moments in the colonial history of Sri Lanka.

The presidential pardon serves as a formal recognition of the miscarriage of justice that took place over a century ago.