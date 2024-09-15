The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Islamabad welcomes a delegation from the Defence Services Command and Staff College of Sri Lanka

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Islamabad welcomed a 28-member delegation from the Defence Services Command and Staff College, Sri Lanka (DSCSC) on International Collaboration Study Package-2024. The delegation led by Commodore Sanjeewa Premarathna (Chief Instructor Navy Wing) comprised six Directing Staff members and 20 Student Officers from tri – services of Sri Lanka and an officer from the Malaysian Air Force. The ten-day long study tour from 2-11 September 2024 was organised by the High Commission of Sri Lanka in Islamabad in close coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Joint Staff Headquarters of Pakistan, underscoring the strong diplomatic ties between the two countries.

The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Islamabad organised a reception for the visiting delegation and the High Commission staff and their spouses, at the High Commission premises. Acting High Commissioner Christy Ruban, welcomed the delegation and highlighted that the relationship between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is characterized by longstanding friendship and mutual respect. He further stated that the shared history between Sri Lanka and Pakistan is filled with moments of cooperation and collaboration, and that the visit of the delegation is a testament to the enduring partnership that has been built over the years. From trade and economic exchanges to cultural and educational collaborations, bilateral ties have always been marked by a spirit of solidarity and shared vision, he added.

During the 10-day stay in Pakistan, the delegation also visited the Pakistani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Service Headquarters, respective Command and Staff Colleges, National Defence University, Defence equipment manufacturing institutions, industrial zones and places of cultural and religious interest.

This visit is one of the important annual events in the DSCSC calendar aiming at providing the prime opportunity for undergraduates of the college to engage in a military diplomatic mission to develop greater understanding about the Pakistan military, foreign affairs & diplomacy and to strengthen the camaraderie among armed forces of the two countries.