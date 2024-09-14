Instructions given by the Prime Minister to introduce a guaranteed price for mung beans as soon as possible

The Prime Minister addressed a letter to the Minister of Agriculture and Plantation Industry, Mahinda Amaraweera and the Minister of Trade, Commerce and Food Safety, Nalin Fernando.

As a result of educating and encouraging farmers to grow mung beans in Ipanella as an intermediate season, through the food security and economic regeneration committees, all the District and Divisional Secretariat systems as well as the regional development and agriculture committees, a very successful mung harvest is coming to the market.

The District Secretaries have reported that there is currently a very reasonable wholesale price for that.

But in the next few weeks, with the entry of mung bean crops into the market in a large scale, Prime Minister has observed that we have to make an immediate intervention to prevent the farmers from becoming helpless by lowering the market prices.

Therefore, the Prime Minister emphasizes in his letter that the Ministries should discuss and announce a guaranteed price for mung beans as soon as possible.