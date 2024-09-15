Indonesia presents a Buddha Statue to Dharmayathanaya in Bauddhaloka Mawatha

The presentation of the Buddha statue donated to Sri Lanka by Indonesia was held at the ’Dharmayathanaya’ in Bauddaloka Mawatha, Colombo recently under the patronage of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena.

Ambassador of Indonesia Dewi Gustina Tobing presented the Buddha statue to the Prime Minister, who in turn handed over the statue to Ven. Elle Gunawansa Thera, the Chief Incumbent of the Dharmayathanaya, where the Indonesian statue will be installed at the special section dedicated to Buddha statues from Asian countries.

Thanking the Ambassador and the people of Indonesia for the generous gift of a magnificent stone-carved Buddha statue Ven Gunawansha Thero said it was significant that the Statue was presented in the presence of Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena who associated with the Dharmayathanaya for more than 45 years. “He was involved in creating a Buddhist revival in this country by getting involved in the national, religious, social activities held based at this place,” he said.

Ven Gunawansha Thera thanked the Indonesian government and the Buddhist community as well as Ven Shri Pannasara Mahathera of Buddhist Vihara in Jog Jakarta for the donation of the Buddha statue. Prime Minister, Dinesh Gunawardena support the revival of Buddhism in this country and he suggested that we should display Buddha statues from Theravada Buddhist countries and other friendly countries in this place so the tourists and Buddhists who come here can worship them, Ven GUnawansha Thera said.

Ambassador Devi Gustina Tobing said the donation of the Buddha statue marks a special milestone in long-lasting friendship between Indonesia and Sri Lanka. She said that Indonesia is home to 3 million Buddhists and the country is proud of the rich heritage of Borobudur Temple, which is the biggest Buddhist temple in the world.

Member of Parliament Yadamini Gunawardena, Indonesian diplomats, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister, Harsha Wijewardene and Buddhist devotees participated in this event.