Navy conducts blood donation campaign in North Central Naval Command

The Sri Lanka Navy has been conducting its NSR initiatives at the directives of the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera. In parallel with these initiatives, this blood donation campaign was held under the supervision of Commander North Central Naval Area, Rear Admiral Jagath Kumara. This magnanimous drive came into being following a request made by the Blood Bank of Mannar.

A large group of naval personnel from the North Central Naval Command volunteered to donate blood for this noble cause. The proceedings of the event were carried out with the assistance of medical staff of the North Central Naval Command Hospital as well as staffs from the Blood Bank of Mannar.