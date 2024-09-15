Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about50 mm are likely at some places in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45)kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Monaragala andTrincomalee districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.