« Weather Forecast

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle and Matara districts. Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm are likely at some places in these areas.

Several spells of showers will occur in North-western province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Eastern and Uva province and in Polonnaruwa district during the evening or night.

Strong winds about (40-45)kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, and North-western provinces and in Hambantota, Monaragala and Trincomalee districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.