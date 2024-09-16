Milad - Un Nabi Message

Sri Lankan Muslims join their fellow believers worldwide in celebrating Milad-un-Nabi, commemorating the birth of Prophet Muhammad with a spirit of unity and brotherhood.

The Prophet, renowned as Al-Amin (The Trustworthy), earned the unwavering trust of those around him through his integrity and character. His sacrifices for upholding justice, humanity, and righteousness are beyond measure.

The core teachings of Prophet Muhammad emphasize mutual understanding, justice, harmony, and the rejection of hatred. A closer study of his life and philosophy reveals that Allah elevates those who live with honesty and righteousness, granting them positions of honour and responsibility.

As we celebrate this blessed occasion, I believe that Muslims across the globe will stand united, committed to defeating all forms of extremism and striving for a more just and prosperous world by upholding the values exemplified by the Prophet.

I extend my heartfelt wishes to all Muslims for a blessed and meaningful Milad-un-Nabi.

Ranil Wickremesinghe,

President,

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka.