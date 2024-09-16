SLAF Women’s Volleyball team to represent Sri Lanka at the CAVA club Volleyball Championship 2024

The SLAF Women’s Volleyball Team participated to compete in the Central Asian Volleyball Association (CAVA) Club Volleyball Championship 2024, which is currently taking place in the Maldives from 15 to 21 September 2024.

This tournament, renowned for featuring the finest indoor and beach volleyball talent from across Central Asia and South Asia, has been attended by many nations, including Afghanistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan, the Maldives and India.

As one of the region's top volleyball events, the CAVA Club Championship is an exciting and competitive volleyball tournament that has elite clubs vying for the title. The SLAF Women’s Volleyball Team represents Sri Lanka, showcasing their skills and determination on the international stage.

The Commander of the Air Force, Air Marshal Udeni Rajapaksa, extended his heartfelt best wishes to the SLAF team, encouraging them to perform at their best and bring pride to the nation.