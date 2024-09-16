Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Message - Prime Minister

When Muslims all over the world celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed who dedicated himself to peace, love, mercy and goodness and wellbeing of the world, let us recommit ourselves to creating harmony in the society as it is the most appropriate way to respect him.

It is a timely requirement to apply the humanitarian philosophy of the Prophet, who gifted a perfect way of life that brings prosperity, emancipation, peace and happiness towards social welfare of the people.

I offer Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to the Sri Lankan Islamic devotees and their brethren across the world who respect the universal message of harmony professed by Prophet Muhammed.

Dinesh Gunawardena (M.P)

Prime Minister

Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka