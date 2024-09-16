September 16, 2024
tami sin youtube  twitter facebook
    political Current Affairs

    Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Message - Prime Minister Featured

    September 16, 2024
    Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Message - Prime Minister

    Let’s apply the vision of the Prophet Muhammed for social welfare.

    When Muslims all over the world celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammed who dedicated himself to peace, love, mercy and goodness and wellbeing of the world, let us recommit ourselves to creating harmony in the society as it is the most appropriate way to respect him.

    It is a timely requirement to apply the humanitarian philosophy of the Prophet, who gifted a perfect way of life that brings prosperity, emancipation, peace and happiness towards social welfare of the people.

    I offer Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak to the Sri Lankan Islamic devotees and their brethren across the world who respect the universal message of harmony professed by Prophet Muhammed.

    Dinesh Gunawardena (M.P)

    Prime Minister

    Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka

    « SLAF Women’s Volleyball team to represent Sri Lanka at the CAVA club Volleyball Championship 2024 Thirty-two (32) RABS personnel awarded insignia on completion of training »
    back to top

    long bannar

    Latest News

    dgi log front

    recu

    electionR2

    Desathiya